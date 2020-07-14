Jewellery stolen in Tipperary house burglary 

Gardaí are investigating after jewellery was stolen from a Fethard house that was burgled in broad daylight last Friday.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the burglars made off with a small quantity of jewellery from the house at Killenaule Road, Fethard last Friday, July 10. Gardaí have confirmed that the house was broken into sometime between 4.30pm and 7pm and entry was gained by forcing open the back door of the property.

The garda spokesperson said they are investigating the possibility that a silver coloured car seen in the area that day was involved in the burglary. The gardaí have appealed to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.