Man to appear before Cashel District Court in relation to Ardfinnan burglary

Aileen Hahesy

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Man to appear before Cashel District Court in relation to Ardfinnan burglary

Cashel Courthouse where the district court sitting will take place

A 24 year-old man will appear before Cashel District Court next week charged in connection with the theft of a bank card from an apartment at Barrack Street, Ardfinnan last Saturday.

He  was arrested on Monday and brought to Cahir Garda Station  and charged with burglary and theft offences. 

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said he will appear before Cashel Court on Thursday, July 23.