Man to appear before Cashel District Court in relation to Ardfinnan burglary
Cashel Courthouse where the district court sitting will take place
A 24 year-old man will appear before Cashel District Court next week charged in connection with the theft of a bank card from an apartment at Barrack Street, Ardfinnan last Saturday.
He was arrested on Monday and brought to Cahir Garda Station and charged with burglary and theft offences.
A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said he will appear before Cashel Court on Thursday, July 23.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on