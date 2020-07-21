Rail network is vital to South Tipperary, says People Before Profit group

People Before Profit branches in the south east are calling for support for South East on Track, the newly-established group promoting the reopening and development of the south east rail network linking Enniscorthy, Rosslare to Waterford and onto Limerick.

The Tipperary representative for People Before Profit, Anne Condon says “the idea that public transport needs to be profitable is now outdated. It is being provided free in many European countries, as it is an essential service.

“We are already paying out fines for failing to meet our emission targets. We need to put our money to better use and develop the south east as a well-connected corridor, outside of car dependency, both for the people living here and for those who will visit.

“The Waterford to Limerick route is especially important to those of us living in South Tipperary”, she stated.

As a starting point, People Before Profit says it supports the four demands of South East on Track, which are an immediate feasibility study of upgrades on the entire Wexford-Waterford-Limerick corridor; a guarantee from the government that any Greenway developments will keep Rosslare/Wexford-Waterford as a valid railway; the establishment of an Iarnród Éireann regional office to manage and improve non-radial inner-city lines; and a commitment to encourage modal transport shift across the region to rail for primary commuting journeys.

