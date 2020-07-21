WITNESS APPEAL: Gardaí investigating assault on Tipperary street
Gardaí seeking witnesses to alleged assault on Clonmel street
Gardaí in Clonmel, Tipperary are investigating an alleged assault which took place in the early hours on Sunday morning last.
The alleged altercation between two males occurred in the Thomas Street area of Clonmel. One of the males was injured after receiving a number of blows but didn’t require hospitalisation.
No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.
Gardaí are currently reviewing CCTV footage and seeking witnesses to come forward for interview. Contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.
