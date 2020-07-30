Fr. Michael Toomey moving to neighbouring parish in Tipperary

Fr. Michael Toomey is leaving Clonmel to become Parish Priest Administrator in the parishes of Ardfinnan, Ballybacon and Grange.

Fr. Toomey, who has campaigned on many social issues in Clonmel and Tipperary since arriving in Ss Peter and Paul’s parish in 2015, will take up his new position on September 1.

He says, “while this new appointment is very exciting, and humbling, and I am really looking forward to being part of these fantastic communities in this parish, I will of course be sad to be leaving Ss Peter and Paul’s after five very fast years, in which much was achieved.

“I will only be in the next parish and I will still be assisting in many local and national activities which I have been involved with these past few years.

“All I ask is that you might say a prayer for me, that the Lord will continue to guide me in my new role.

“God bless you all and thank you for your continued support, prayers and friendship”.

