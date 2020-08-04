Mountain rescue issue plea after photos emerge from Tipperary woods

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association is calling on hillwalkers to park responsibility, following photos emerging on social media of backlogs of cars at popular spots in Tipperary and Waterford.

Huge crowds have been trekking the Comeragh and Galtee mountains since the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures.

“Do not not block small roads - people live on these roads all year round. Do not block farm gates - farmers need to access their land and livestock, even on Sundays and bank holidays,” a South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association spokesperson said.

“Do not block forestry barriers and entrances or mountain tracks - just because you can’t drive up them doesn’t mean we can’t. Mountain Rescue can use these tracks to get medics, equipment and pain relief closer to an injured person. If mountain rescue were called out to the Black Road in the Galtees today (Monday), our 4WD (four-wheel drive) would not have been able to access the track and carry medics and pain relief to an injured person. That is at least one hour more that someone is in pain and several hours more for the injured person on a stretcher as the team would have to carry them out.”