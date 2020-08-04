Tipperary GAA player receives the all clear after Covid-19 test

The Clerihan GAA club player at the centre of a Covid-19 scare has tested negative for the illness.

The unnamed player, who lined out for the club in a south Tipperary junior football match at the weekend, subsequently displayed flu-like symptoms and made contact with the out of hours doctor service Caredoc.

He was given the all clear following a test for Covid-19.

The club was shut down from 2pm on Monday pending the result of the test and reopened at 2pm today, Tuesday.

“We followed HSE and GAA guidelines and it was better to be safe than sorry”, said the club’s juvenile secretary Brian Mordaunt, who was understandably delighted and relieved with the outcome.

The player was on the Clerihan team that played Ardfinnan in the first round of the Clonmel Oil south Tipperary junior A football championship in Ballylooby on Saturday evening.

The club, which fields teams in hurling and football, has over 200 members.

The club, located four miles from Clonmel, was revived in 2005 and won the south Tipp junior football championship in 2017.

For more Tipperary news read Mountain Rescue Association appeals for motorists to park responsibly