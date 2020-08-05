Traffic calming measures requested for busy Tipperary road

Tipperary County Council is currently investigating the most appropriate measures to adopt at the T junction to address the issues that residents of Prior Park estate in Clonmel face when driving out onto the main Prior Park Road.

District Administrator Michael Moroney addressed the issue at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Cllr Siobhan Ambrose had requested that some kind of traffic calming measures should be installed at Prior Park Road.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for residents on this road to enter and exit their residences”, she told the meeting.

