COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Closing down Tipperary will put 'a stranglehold' on local economy

The president of County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce has issued a statement following an outbreak of Covid-19 at Walsh’s mushroom farm in the village of Golden.

Paula Carney-Hoffler said the chamber's thoughts are with the owners and employees of Walsh’s Mushroom Farm, who have suspended business in light of the recent outbreak on the premises.

Ms Carney-Hoffler said public safety is the number one concern and that she has the utmost confidence in the tracking system

that the Government formulated. "Such an outbreak is a huge concern for all businesses in the county and we want to ensure the safety of all employers and employees in Tipperary," she said.

"As Tipperary is one of the largest counties in Ireland, I would urge the Government to take a more nuanced and targeted approach to this situation. It is entirely possible to contain this virus and to simultaneously allow certain towns and villages within the county to stay open for business.

"The strict Covid-19 controls that Walsh’s Mushrooms had in place since March and the quickness which they responded to a positive case is proof that measures local businesses had taken are effective.

"It is with this in mind that I would urge National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and the Government to refine their lockdown strategy and not to exclude an entire county from working but to target the Covid cluster within the affected community.

"Business restrictions will put a stranglehold on our local economy, which is only slowly emerging from the devastating effects of the national lockdown," she added.