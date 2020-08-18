Delays for motorists at Cahir Road roundabout approaching Clonmel

AA Roadwatch alert

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

unnamed (1)

Roadworks that began today (Tuesday August 18)  on the Cahir approach road to Clonmel are causing considerable delays.

AA Roadwatch have alterted motorists to the delays with a statement on their website "Traffic on the N24 is very slow in both directions approaching the Cahir Road  roubdabout outside Clonmel, where works began this morning (18th)".

Man arrested in relation to Clonmel burglary is released without charge