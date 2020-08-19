Water supply has been disrupted in several areas of Clonmel

With the arrival of Storm Ellen imminent, many areas of Clonmel are without a water supply tonight, Wednesday.

According to a statement by Irish Water, works at the water treatment plant at Poulavanogue are expected to cause supply disruptions to Mountain Road, Knocklucas and surrounding areas until 3pm tomorrow.

Irish Water is also investigating reports of a supply disruption to Glen Oaks, Clonmel and surrounding areas.

The taps are dry over a broad swathe of the town and areas affected include Ashgrove Court, Marlfield, Cherrymount, Glenconnor, Bianconi Drive, Kilmacomma, Glen Oaks, Gort na Manach, Scrouthea, Ballingarrane and Slievenamon Road.

Residents of those areas have been taking to social media tonight to express their anger and frustration at the situation.

With water mains works also taking place in Abbey Road and Marlfield recently, many householders have complained of low water pressure and supply disruptions in recent weeks.

