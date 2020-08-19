Another Tipperary factory confirms Covid-19 positive test result

An employee at a Tipperary factory has tested positive for Covid-19.

The RibWorld, Fethard employee was identified through contact tracing before being confirmed with Covid-19.

A spokesperson for RibWorld, which is part of Karro Food Limited, said: “Karro Food Limited can confirm that one of our colleagues was identified through contact tracing and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. They are now self-isolating at home.

“We subsequently implemented our own internal tracking procedure, in collaboration with the Health Service Executive, and sent all possible contacts of the affected worker for testing. All returned negative results.”

Walsh Mushrooms Golden and ABP Food Group Cahir have also confirmed cases of Covid-19 in recent days.