BREAKING: Storm Ellen carnage in Tipperary sees buildings damaged and thousands without power

Storm Ellen has caused carnage as it passed through overnight leaving trees down, buildings damaged and thousands without power across Tipperary.

There is a major fault covering Ardfinnan, Ballylooby, Burncourt, Clogheen, Goatenbridge and Tubrid with over 1,400 people affected.

There is a major fault in the Ballyporeen area with 1,023 customers affected. The estimated restoration time is 5.45pm on Thursday. They expect to have supply restored by 2pm on Thursday.

Cllr Máirín McGrath has provided the following updates:

R665 Ballyporeen to Clogheen road closed, a number of fallen trees

Castlegrace to Bohernagore road L-3409-3 closed

Main Ardfinnan to Cahir road is in a bad way, big branches down all along the road

The R668 Vee road Closed due to fallen trees

Tree down and road blocked on Wood Road (Knocklofty to Clonmel)

Tree Down on Newcastle to Knocklofty Road.

Most backroads have significant debris and won’t be cleared until it is safe to do so.

N24 blocked completely at Apple Farm

Newcastle to Ardfinnan road is in bad state currently with a lot of debris on the road. Please avoid.

Meanwhile, Cllr Marie Murphy says:

L-7419 Scart to Garrandillion road closed

L-7418 Scart to Garrandillion blocked

Fallen Tree R665 Wood Road Clonmel - Please take alternative route and drive carefully