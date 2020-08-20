Part of roof of former Clonmel theatre and cinema damaged in Storm Ellen
A tractor clearing up a section of the roof of the Regal in Clonmel that was blown down during Storm Ellen last night. Picture Jamie O'Flaherty
A significant section of the former Regal Theatre and Cinema building in Clonmel was blown off in Storm Ellen last night.
There are currently road diversions in place on the Davis Road near the landmark building, which is part of Larry O'Keeffe's furniture store. A clean up operation is underway.
