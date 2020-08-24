NOTICE: Tipperary business responds to rumours of a positive Covid-19 case

It has come to our attention there is a rumour doing the rounds on social media etc that we have a case of Covid-19 among our staff.

We at Clonmel Glass & Mirrors would like to clarify that this is NOT TRUE.

From the beginning to present day we have had no case of Covid amongst any of our staff. This can be clarified by the HSE as if we had we would have to report it to them. Hope this clarifies our position on this for you our valued customers. Thank you.