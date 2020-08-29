Tipperary's Gardaí, council and animal rescue unite to tackle spate of dog thefts

Gardaí are appealing to all dog owners to be vigilant and ensure their pets are kept safe, following the recent rise in the number of dog thefts.

Cahir Community Gardaí recently launched a day-long operation that saw a series of seven checkpoints carried out all over the garda district, which includes Cahir, Cashel and outlying villages.

The checkpoints were set up at different locations with the co-operation of the Garda Dog Unit, the south Tipperary Dog Warden and volunteers from the animal rescue Cottage Rescue, which is based near Cashel.

All dogs being carried in vehicles had their microchips read in order to ensure they were with their rightful owner.

Vans and jeeps were also inspected, with gardaí reporting that all drivers were fully co-operative.

“It is now the law that all dogs must be microchipped, but this is also a very successful way of reuniting owners with animals that have been found or rescued,” said a garda spokesperson.

As well as putting photographs and details of missing dogs on social media, owners are asked to report the theft of pets at their local garda station.

Above:Hannah Fitzgerald (left), Cottage Rescue; John O’Neill, Tipperary County Council’s Dog Control Unit and Lorraine Bradshaw, Cottage Rescue

Lorraine Bradshaw and Hannah Fitzgerald of Cottage Rescue said “we get so many calls about marks placed on houses, something that dog owners are worried about, and cable ties attached to properties and drones flown over houses.

“We also hear about suspicious vans driving around and checking properties.

“We rescue dogs and rehome them. We also have a microchip checking device.”

Lorraine Bradshaw may be contacted at 087-9701919.

“Please text and leave your number,” she says.

Above: Sergeant Ray Moloney, Garda Jenny Gough and Garda Philip O’Sullivan at a checkpoint in Cahir

John O’Neill of Tipperary County Council’s Dog Control Unit says “we get all sorts of calls at present for stolen, lost and missing dogs; we also rescue and keep them in Ballyclerihan Kennels until they’re rehomed.”

He also said that microchipping dogs was very important.

The council employs two full-time wardens to operate the dog warden service.

Dog Control Units are based at Ballyclerihan, near Clonmel, and Knockalton, Nenagh.

The Ballyclerihan unit is open Monday to Friday from 12 noon to 1pm, or call: 052-6135200.

The Nenagh unit is open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 10.30am, or call: 067-33323.

Cottage Rescue and the local authority’s Dog Control Unit have also reminded pet owners to notify gardaí to report any lost or stolen dogs or any other suspicious activity.

