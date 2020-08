A blue Giant brand racing bike was stolen from a home in Clonmel last Saturday.

The bike was stolen from the house in the Ailesbury Court estate off Clonmel's Cahir Road between 3pm and 4pm on August 29.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw suspicious activity in this area last Saturday or has information that may assist their investigations to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.