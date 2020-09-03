Funding secured for lights on Tipperary cycleway and footpath

Funding of €100,000 that has been provided for public lighting to cover the footpath and cycle track on the bypass road in Clonmel has been welcomed by District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose.

“I’m delighted that the funding has been approved by the Government, under its Active Travel Measures allocation”, she stated.

“This is great news for the walkers, joggers, cyclists, schools and the community at large who will now be able to use this amenity for a longer period of time due to the additional public lighting”, Cllr. Ambrose said.

The lights will be provided on a 1.5 kilometres stretch of the road from the Heywood Road and Cahir Road roundabouts.

Work is expected to start in the coming months.

