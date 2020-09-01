Tipperary’s 2 Johnnies’  tour of America TV series starts this week

Tipperary comedy duo the 2 Johnnies - made up of Johnny B from Cahir and Johnny Smacks from Roscrea - are taking America by storm with a new TV series.

With all the success they have had in Ireland, its time for the lads to make their way in the world and now they embark of their first tour of America.

This series follows them as they navigate their first US tour and look at the current state of Irishness in America from the multi-generational Irish to the recent arrivals, asking the question “what is Irish American in Trump’s America?”

The lads also get to meet some amazing Americans doing weird and wonderful things. So armed with a bunch of stories to tell, they head to LA, Miami, and Washington to perform their live podcast.

For episode 1, they are in LA.

They take a trip to Compton, renowned for its gangs, violence, crime, and hip hop and come face to face with some unusual people who mistake them for the PoPo (Police). LA also sees the duo try their hand at rollerskating, remix one of their hit singles with Randy, and train with GAA club LA Cougers.

The 2 Johnnies are on a journey into the unknown, from coast to coast. With a mixture of live comedy, music, interviews, travelogue, and reality disasters .

Described as a modern- day D’Unbelievables meets Ant & Dec, they have had the number one podcast in Ireland for the last 52 weeks with over 250,000 listeners per week. They’ve had eight No. 1 singles and a massive social following (a reach of 500k per week). They have sold out two national tours including Vicar Street, plus the Vodafone Comedy Festival.

The 2 Johnnies Do America is starting on RTÉ 2 on Thursday, September 3.