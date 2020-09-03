Two walkers rescued from Comeragh Mountains 

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team rescued two walkers who became disorientated while walking in the Comeragh Mountains yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

The walkers became disorientated when mist came down on the mountains as they were hiking on the Coumshingaun loop of the Comeraghs.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association said it received a call from the Gardaí at 5.52pm and they called out a full team to go to Kilclooney Woods.

It reported that the first search party was deployed to search the South ridge at 7.07pm with four other search parties followed shortly.

The walkers were located safe but very cold at 8.49pm. They were escorted off the hill and returned to their car in a SEMRA vehicle at 10.42pm.

Search and Rescue Dog Association (Ireland) were also tasked but were stood down on route as the walkers had been located. Due to the cloud cover it was not possible for a Coast Guard helicopter to assist on this occasion. Everyone was safely off the hill and heading home by 11pm.