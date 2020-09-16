Carrick-on-Suir Culture Night exhibition to honour local people who died during the Covid-19 lockdown 

Twenty-one families from the Carrick-on-Suir area who were bereaved during the Covid-19 lockdown period will view for the first time the public art works created in memory of their deceased loved ones at a Culture Night exhibition this Friday.

The In Ár gCroithe Go Deo exhibition featuring 25 paintings and 17 written pieces will be showcased at the Tudor Artisan Hub on Carrick-on-Suir's Main Street on Friday from 10.30am to 8.30pm.

The project aims to remember and honour people from Carrick-on-Suir who sadly passed away during the three month Covid-19 lockdown and to document the experiences of their bereaved families.

It is honouring all who passed away during the lockdown period not specifically those who died from Covid-19. Several relatives of Carrick people who died in the UK during the lockdown period are also being commemorated in the exhibition.

Linda Fahy of the Tudor Artisan Hub said more than 45 people from the arts community are involved in the project. Among them are 22 artists, 17 writers, a wood craftsman, a photographer, a film-maker and two students. Linda and Margaret O’Brien, who runs the Writing Changes Lives creative writing workshops, are co-ordinating the initiative.

“Family members and friends of loved ones lost have also written piece poems, prose honouring a loved one we are remembering. We plan on including all these pieces as part of a virtual exhibition at a later date.”

Earlier plans to launch the public art project at a memorial event in St Nicholas Church were scrapped due to Covid-19 restrictions on the number of people at public gatherings. The organisers decided instead to stage the exhibition of visual art works and writings in the Tudor Artisan Hub.

Each of the grieving families participating in the project have been given a 20-minute time slot during Friday to visit the exhibition

Th artist and writers who created the visual and written works in memory of the deceased people being honoured in the project are also invited to attend and meet the families they worked with.

The exhibition's 25 visual art pieces have been created on 20x20 marine plywood canvasses and will be displayed on table easels in the Hub.

Each art work will include a short biography and photograph about the deceased person and a personal written piece from the artist giving the viewer the story behind the art piece, an insight into how they connected with the deceased person they are honouring.

The 17 written pieces are based on the theme “Love in Action” and are the work of writers from Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny and Wicklow.

They include poems and prose in both written and audio format. Some are written in Irish and as songs.

Linda said the exhibition in the Tudor Artisan Hub will be open to the public after Culture Night and other selected locations in the town.

“Viewing will largely be by appointment only so as to continue to be in compliance with current Covid-19 regulations.

“We are also planning an online exhibition compiling the visuals and the spoken word pieces in order to reach a wider audience, particularly to reach family members of loved ones who are living away.”

Linda said the exhibition will also be streamed on a virtual platform butthe details of this have yet to be finalised.

“What we feel is important is that families connected to the project worldwide will be able to view and hear the pieces created to honour their loved one,” she added.

‘In ár gcroithe go deo’ is funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht and the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Tipperary County Council and the Clancy Brothers Music and Arts Festival.