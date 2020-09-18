Tipperary youth (19) appears before court charged with taking vehicle from house near Clonmel 

A 19 year-old Golden youth appeared before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on Monday charged with taking a vehicle from a house near Clonmel without the owner's consent the previous day.

Dylan Byrnes of Cloughaleigh, Golden appeared before Judge Patricia Harney charged with unlawfully taking possession of a vehicle without the owner's consent from a house at Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel on Sunday, September 13.

He is also charged with driving a vehicle without a driving licence or insurance on Sunday and possessing a stolen bank card and Revolut card at Applegreen, Moangarriff, Clonmel on the same day.

Judge Harney granted Mr Byrnes bail on condition he reside at his home address, sign on at Tipperary Garda Station every Saturday, be of sober habits and abide by a nightly curfew between 11pm and 6am. She also directed that he make himself available to gardaí who call to his house to check he is abiding by the curfew. She remanded him on bail to appear before Clonmel District Court on Tuesday, November 3.