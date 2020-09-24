Tipperary gardaí discover 'illegal structure' used for anti-social behaviour and drug use

Tipperary gardaí have discovered an "illegal structure" being used for anti-social behaviour and drug use.

While on community engagement patrol in Elm Park, Clonmel Community Policing Unit discovered an illegal structure had been erected and was being used for anti-social behaviour and drug use.

During the course of removing this structure, items of stolen property were discovered and have now been returned to their owner.

With the help of additional Clonmel Gardaí and the local authority, the remaining structure has now been dismantled and removed.

Gardaí request residents to report further anti-social behaviour in the area.