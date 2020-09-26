Tipperary national school gets planning green light for new classroom
Tipperary County Council's Civic Offices in Clonmel
Tipperary County Council has given the planning green light to Grange National School to build a new classroom.
The council granted conditional planning permission on August 31 for Grange NS Board of Management’s application to construct the classroom on the site of an existing pre-fab
The planning application was submitted to the council on March 25. Full planning will be granted if the council’s decision isn’t appealed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on