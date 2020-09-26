Carrick-on-Suir housing estate has life saving defibrillator thanks to community fundraising campaign

A defibrillator has been installed on the outside wall of 10a Mountain View in Ballylynch in Carrick-on-Suir facilitating 24 hour instant access to the life saving device.

This defibrillator was purchased following a fundraising campaign led by the Ballylynch Community Coming Together Group.

The team of Pamela Power, Tina Faulkner, Laura Byrne and Toni Walsh say they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of local residents, community groups and businesses who supported their fundraising campaign.

There will be six people fully trained in the use of the defibrillator, five in the neighbourhood and one in town.

A list of their telephone numbers will be permanently displayed on the wall alongside the device. A security camera will also be operational.

During the lockdown period, the Ballylynch community worked hard to maintain a community spirit and keep children busy with projects. Out of this the Ballylynch Community Coming Together Group formed to fundraise for the defibrillator.

Funds were raised through outdoor bingo, door-to0door collections and involving the children in organised events such as scavenger hunts, creating theme gardens and clean up days.

The group thank everyone who supported the fundraising campaign and Paddy Fitzpatrick who secured a grant from South Tipperary Development Company.

A Go Fund Me page was set up in July and the €2,000 target was reached within days. A big amount was also anonymously donated. The group also thank Ballylynch Residents Committee for its donation and Tom Kennedy Electrical Services which installed the defibrillator free of charge. They thank Mary McCormack from AIB for her help in setting up the bank account and the AIB for its donation. All remaining funds will be used for defibrillator training and replacing the defibrillator’s pads, tracers and batteries.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by lodging to the AIB account in Carrick-on-Suir. BIC: AIBKIE2D, IBAN: IE67AIBK93505014938092.

The Eircode for the defibrillator is: E32 EY88.