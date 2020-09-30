 Bus Éireann’s plan to end X8 Cork/Dublin service is a 'devastating blow' to Cashel

Cashel councillor Declan Burgess has condemned Bus Éireann’s decision to suspend its Expressway X8 service between Dublin and Cork early next year as a “devastating blow” to Cashel that should not be accepted.

The Fine Gael councillor has called on Bus Éireann to reverse this “uncalled for and defective decision”.

“Tourism is one of the biggest sectors in Cashel and this service is vital to our business community reaching their full potential. With so many worthwhile projects that will transform our town currently happening in our community, this decision is unwarranted and irresponsible”.

“This route is used by so many local students and families, as well as high numbers of visitors to our area, that if this is accepted this vital link departure to Dublin and Cork will have an everlasting sting on our community”.

Councillor Burgess said he is waiting for further engagement with Bus Éireann.