Cahir library in Tipperary to receive €364,500 funding for renovations

Cahir Library is to receive €364,500 funding to carry out renovation works.

Work will commence in the coming weeks and will be completed by the end of this year or very early in 2021, says Deputy Michael Lowry.

113 libraries nationally are set to benefit from €4.1 million in overall funding.

This small scale capital works programme, announced by Minister of Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, will complement the existing libraries capital programme and each library authority will be allocated the sum of €100,000.

Funding will support works including upgrades to facilities such as remote working facilities, new furniture and fittings, library occupancy counter and traffic control technology, porches, awnings and a ventilation system.

Technology/software to support contactless user services such as apps for borrowing, user e-services access management and booking management services are also included, as are energy efficiency technologies in libraries to make the buildings more sustainable and energy efficient by installing LED sensor motion lighting, insulating or replacing roofs, and fitting heating systems that could utilise solar power.

Upgrades to meeting spaces and study pods will also be carried out.

Deputy Lowry says that the funding for Cahir Library will make a real difference to the library's buildings, in light of the need to adapt to the new public health guidelines.

“Nationally these works will strengthen the library’s position as a community hub and ensure that it is a modern, well-equipped and comfortable facility that will leave a positive legacy for years to come”, he says.

For more Tipperary news read Lack of toilets on Suir Blueway an 'ongoing problem'