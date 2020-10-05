Tipperary motorcyclist arrested and charged with dangerous driving in Clogheen area 

A 29 year-old motorcyclist was arrested and charged with dangerous driving in the Clogheen area this afternoon (Monday, October 5)

The male motorbiker failed to stop for gardaí and drove through a junction at Ballyboy, Clogheen around 2pm. He was followed by gardaí, arrested and taken to Cahir Garda Station where he was charged. He will appear before Cashel District Court on Thursday, October 22.