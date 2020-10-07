Clonmel Rotary Club issue public appeal as part of Bikes for Africa initiative

Clonmel Rotary has been collecting bicycles to send to students in Africa since 2014 and to date has sent over 500 bicycles.

Currently, the bicycles are being sent to The Gambia.

The format has changed a little this year and the club has teamed up with Tipperary County Council to provide this environmentally worthy project again.

The council will facilitate the collection of the bikes this year - without charge - at the Carrigeen Recycling Centre.

There are some restrictions on the types of bikes that they can accept because of the work that they must do for the students.

The bikes donated must:

*Have a minimum size of 24” wheels for the size of the students

*Have wide tyres for use on unmade rutted roads

*Be in reasonable condition

The bikes will be mechanically refurbished but will not be repainted, organisers have said. The dates to drop off bikes are: Saturday, October 10 – Saturday, October 27.

The Carrigeen Recycling Centre opening opening hours are: Tuesday – Thursday 8.30am –4.30pm; Friday 8.30am – 3.30pm; Saturday 8.30am – 4.30pm and it is closed on Sundays and Mondays.