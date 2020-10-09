Clonmel entertainment and arts sector seek support during Covid pandemic

Artists, performers and creative professionals in Clonmel have embarked on a campaign seeking support following the devastation caused to the industry by Covid.

They have established the Clonmel Entertainment and Arts Initiative to campaign for support for the sector from the local authority and Tipperary politicians.

Cliona Maher, artistic director of Clonmel Junction Festival says that the group need county council staff and councillors, TDs and senators to engage with the sector and to take the issues and concerns of those working in the arts seriously.

“We need them to lobby on our behalf for restrictions, policies, and allocations relative to the sector to be fact-based and fair. We need understanding. The only way to know what we do is to ask us – and listen,” said Cliona Maher.

FREELANCE MUSICIAN

Eamon O’Malley is a freelance musician who has built up his career, conducting Uproar Rock Chorus and Belle Voci choirs, teaching, playing and accompanying.

“I felt I had gotten to a place where I had a full and rewarding career.

“All of that finished on March 13 when everything was instantly wiped from the table. It has been challenging for everybody but there has been an attempt to get things open again in the wider economy while we’re grabbed by a paralysis in the culture and entertainment world.”

Eamon worries for the wider sector, and the impact that the lack of opportunities will have. “There’s a very high level of professionalism in the cultural scene here as a result of hard work and creativity over the last 30 years.

“But that experience, expertise and investment will go as people are driven out of the sector.

“Everything that’s been built up over years will be gone and it won’t be back for a generation.”

DANCE CLASSES

Alison Cronin has been teaching ballet in Clonmel since 1988.

Her school closed after three days of ballet exams on March 16. “Dance is such a controlled environment,” she says.

“I feel, as do many dance teachers, that we’ve been targeted due to a lack of understanding.”

She jokes that she’s had a row of Xs on the floor since 1988.

“When I go to a theatre, the stage is full of marks. We’ve always started classes by getting the kids to stretch their arms out and make sure they have space. I have a large studio so found it very difficult when overnight you could only have six in a class. How do you choose who gets to participate?” asked Alison.

Alison feels that there was no consideration for the size of the studio and the nature of the work in the restrictions. “I feel like politicians don’t understand what we do – they think it is a hobby but it is in fact our livelihood,” said Alison.

THE PEARLY WHITES

Alan McCormack is both manager and bass player with popular Clonmel function band, The Pearly Whites. He is also a technician who works in light and sound.

“Everything I work in has stopped. The PUP was very helpful since March, but it looks like they’re starting to run it out, with no sign of us being able to go back to work.

“Our overheads haven’t stopped, but we haven’t had any support or cash injection. Even when we do get back, we’ll have to purchase safety equipment. There are national support groups lobbying that understand the situation and with this group we want to join with them and make the case on a local level.”

One of the difficulties faced by musicians who play at weddings, corporate functions and social events is that there’s no Government support for their businesses.

“The main county council restart grant for businesses doesn’t apply to us as we don’t have a premises. In terms of the cultural sector, Arts Council grants don’t apply. We’re caught in the middle,” said Alan.

Alan also notes that when people are in trouble, they go to musicians and they ask them to support a fundraiser event. “We’re happy to do it. At a guess, I’d say since we started, we’ve raised over €100,000 for charity.

“Now we need the help, and it’s not really there. We need the PUP not to run out until we can pack out a ballroom or a concert hall again.”

Another difficulty is that there is a lack of understanding of the nature of freelance work.

“We don’t work a 39-hour week,” says Alan.

“If I am offered work as a freelance technician, I can’t take it because it might only be for one night or one week. It is a very strange situation to find myself in – I can’t come off the PUP because there isn’t enough work. I’d prefer to be able to take the work,” said Alan.

Catherine McVicker is a theatre maker who works in both performance and in the arts and health sector. “I am lucky to have a part-time position in arts and health but all my freelance work has stopped like my colleagues and friends.

“Workwise, I’ve done online projects and we’re creative, resilient people. In all the different areas of the arts, we’re looking at what can we do,” she said.

For more information, go to www.ClonmelEAI.com or email clonmeleai@ gmail.com.

