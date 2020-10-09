South Tipperary festival celebrates World Mental Health Day

South Tipperary Area Network (STAN) are running their annual Mental Health festival this week to celebrate world Mental Health day on this Saturday, October 10.

The festival continues until Sunday and includes online workshops and webinars to support people to maintain their mental health.

The theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day is Mental Health for All – Greater Investment – Greater Access. Everyone, everywhere.

ETB Tipperary have a number of free online workshops bookable on www.fetchcourses.ie. These include Mindfulness with Sarah Covey (Code: 302098); Managing Uncertainty (Code: 302173) and Online Yoga (Code: 302178).

Enquiries/bookings may also be made via soreilly@tipperaryetb.ie

Market Place, Clonmel has a special festival window display to highlight the winners and a selection of other entrants from the LIT Snap Happy Competition and quotes of personal resilience from first year LIT students.

All festival information and support information will be displayed.

South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival Facebook Page also has music written and performed by Allan Jackson, called Is this Love, plus a jargon-free, down to earth video from Mental Health Ireland about the five ways to well-being and recovery tools.

Snap Happy LIT photography winners and lots of other stuff will be featured too.

STAN also has a web page with all the festival details link on the home page of www.tipperarycoco.ie

South Tipperary Action Network (STAN) is a network of organisations promoting positive mental health.

STAN provides networking and training opportunities for people and organisations working in the area of mental health in Tipperary.

Thanks are extended to all the festival funders and supporters - Tipperary County Council, Tipperary ETB, HSE - Connecting for Life, C-Saw, South Tipperary Mental Health Association, Mental Health Ireland, LIT Clonmel and all the STAN members.

Please like the South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival Facebook Page and follow STAN for updates about the festival and how to book events, or check out the STAN page on Tipperary County Council’s website.

For further information please contact Brigid Teehan 087-9149494.

