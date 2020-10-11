Drugs with estimated value of €22,000 seized in Tipperary village

Drugs with an estimated value of €22,000 were seized in Ardfinnan last Thursday.

Members of the Cahir District Detective Branch executed a search warrant in the south Tipperary village.

During the course of the search a cannabis growhouse was located and a large quantity of cannabis herb seized.

The estimated value of the drugs seized is €22,00, pending analysis.

