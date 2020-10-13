Climate Change Adaptation funding allocated to repair Tipperary roads and bridges

Tipperary County Council has secured €78,000 Climate Change Adaptation grants to carry out repairs to roads and bridges in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.

District Engineer Willie Corby said €38,000 of the funding will be spent on raising the level of 290m of the regional R696 Kilkenny Road at Lisadobber near Carrick-on-Suir by 300mm.

The remaining €40,000 will be spent on repairs to bridges and culverts around the district such as a €10,000 investment in installing new pipes and a culvert on the R691 at Garraun, Ballinure.