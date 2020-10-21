Musical tribute to Tipperary hero Michael Hogan will support hospital radio

Three Tipperary expats living in Dublin have taken part in a musical tribute to Bloody Sunday victim Michael Hogan.

In the centenary year of the shooting dead of the Grangemockler player on that infamous day in Croke Park on November 21, 1920, a new CD commemorates Hogan’s memory.

Proceeds from the CD, A Tribute to Michael Hogan, will go to charity.

The three Tipperary singers are Liam O’Donnell from Killenaule, Michael Maher from Fethard and Liam Sheedy, Roscrea.

They are members of RAMS (Retired Active Men’s Social), which was founded in 2010 and is a group of retirees aged from 60 upwards from Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

The group caters for the social needs of older men from the surrounding areas. RAMS has a current membership of 70.

In 2013 an offshoot of the main group - a singing group - titled RAMS in Rhythm was formed to raise funds for charity.

To date the group has raised the considerable sum of €76,000.

Some €20,000 of this sum came from proceeds of a CD, which the group recorded in 2018.

There are 14 members in the singing group, including the three from Tipperary. Sean Keane of The Chieftains fame is also a member.

In November of last year Mary Jane Nolan from Mullinahone contacted Liam O’Donnell and asked if he could put music to lyrics that she had composed called A Tribute to Michael Hogan.

This resulted in the RAMS in Rhythm recording the single CD.

Fifty copies of the CD were donated to South Tipp General Hospital Radio in Clonmel in order to help raise funds for the hospital.

The recording can also be viewed on You Tube under the title A Tribute to Michael Hogan.

