INAC CircuitCrt Sex case

A 35-year-old woman has pleaded guilty at Clonmel Circuit Court to endangering a child in County Tipperary by allowing them to be in a situation over a five year period where they were at risk of being sexually abused.

The woman, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, cried throughout the short arraignment hearing at the latest sitting of Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court.

She pleaded guilty at the court to the charge of reckless endangerment of a child in county Tipperary between January 1, 2014 and January 14, 2019.

The charge states that the defendant was a person with authority or control over a child who did intentionally or recklessly endanger the child by causing or permitting them to be left in a situation where there was a substantial risk to the child of being a victim of sexual abuse.

The charge also states that she failed to take steps to protect the child from substantial risk of being the victim of sexual abuse while knowing the child was in such a situation.

Defence barrister Kevin Byrne BL requested the case be adjourned to the court’s December session for the preparation of probation and psychiatric reports.

Judge Patrick Meghan ordered the reports and adjourned the case to Clonmel Circuit Court on December 4.