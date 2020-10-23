New pedestrian crossing for picturesque Tipperary village

Work started earlier this week to instal a pedestrian crossing in the village of Marlfield, a couple of miles from Clonmel.

The crossing will be located at the junction of Moore's Road and main street.

“The need for a controlled pedestrian crossing has become urgent due to the heavy traffic that passes through the village daily and the high speed of some vehicles,” says Bernard Lennon, secretary of the Marlfield village association.

“Some traffic delays are the norm while works are in progress.

“Motorists should be advised to allow some extra time for their journey, as Marlfield village is accommodating more traffic than usual due to the works on the new roundabout at the Dungarvan road/Ardfinnian road junction,” he says.

One of the county’s most picturesque villages, Marlfield is home to St. Patrick’s Well, St. Patrick’s Chapel, Sandybanks and Marlfield Lake.

