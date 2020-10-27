LATEST: Planning green light given for eight new houses in Tipperary

A planning green light has been given for eight new houses in Tipperary.

Maurice Casey sought permission to construct eight new dwellings including all associated site development works such as entrance, roadways, footpaths, new boundary treatments and connection to underground services at Killeigh, Cahir.

The application included the closing up of an existing entrance to an existing neighbouring dwelling and opening a new entrance to the proposed estate roadway as well as providing a foul connection to the same existing dwelling and the decommissioning of the existing septic tank currently serving the existing dwelling.

Tipperary County Council attached 22 conditions to their permission.