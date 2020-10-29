Filming of Hollywood movie in Cahir features in Hello magazine

Cahir town and its people were congratulated at Tipperary County Council’s monthly meeting on receiving International exposure in the glossy celebrity magazine Hello.

Mayor of Clonmel Borough District Cllr Siobhán Ambrose issued the message of congratulations when she told fellow councillors the recent filming of scenes in Cahir for the Ridley Scott movie The Last Duel in Cahir was featured in Hello. The Last Duel stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer.

“It’s great publicity for Cahir,” she said.