EDITORIAL: Tipperary gives warm welcome to refugees from war-torn Syria

The reaction on the ground in Tipperary towns the length and breadth of this county to the arrival of the first of the Syrian refugees is refreshing but unsurprising. We’re a welcoming people, after all.

It’s hard to imagine what these families have had to endure and to hear that some of the Syrian children are already in Irish schools would warm your heart. Hopefully they can find some semblance of normality here in the Premier County and begin to rebuild their lives after years of turmoil.

Eamon Lacey reports on the story on the front page and on page three of this week’s paper. In his report, senior social worker with Tipperary County Council, Padraig Ryan, says there is “a great sense of community in the towns and that is an important factor in the resettlement programme”. In these difficult times, that’s something that should lift all our spirits.

When it comes to Tipperary, there’s only on thing our new arrivals should know, we’re the goodies! And there’s no better county for these wonderful families to call home. They’re blessed to be here and we’re blessed to have them.

Céad míle fáilte

BLUEWAY ISSUES

Another interesting story this week is the report on page 15 about the persistent issues that are arising on the Blueway. The discourteous nature of some users is causing concern with several incidents and near-misses being reported anecdotally.

It would appear that some cyclists are travelling too fast on the Blueway and one councillor recounted how a cyclist nearly went into the river only someone shouted to warn them they were going onto a boat slip.

The wonderful amenity needs to be respected and people need to respect all other users and be mindful that it is a shared space between pedestrians and cyclists.

As the report states, it is very hard for the council to deal with conflicts arising from individuals who think they own the place.