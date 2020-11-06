Speed survey to be conducted on 'treacherous and chaotic' Tipperary road

A traffic speed survey will be conducted on a road in Clonmel that has been described as “treacherous” and “chaotic.”

Residents living along the Coleville road had genuine concerns because of the excessive speed of motorists, Cllr Michael Murphy told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Residents were particularly fearful of crossing the road at the Loreto school and speed cushions should be installed there, he said.

Cllr Murphy suggested that the District Engineer talk to the Loreto school principal. There was no off-road parking and cars were double parking near the school.

“It’s gone treacherous there,” said Cllr John Fitzgerald.

This was an established residential area with a lot of elderly people. Motorists used the road as “an escape route” across town to reach the Waterford road, he said.

Cllr Richie Molloy said it was “chaotic” there at school times. But there wasn’t a lot parents could do about the parking situation.

Cllr Pat English agreed there were ongoing parking problems near the school.

District Engineer Eoin Powell said it probably wasn’t appropriate to instal speed ramps in this area, as it was an important route around the south of the town.

However a traffic speed survey would be conducted over a period of seven days, he said.

