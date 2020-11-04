COLUMN: Explosions could be heard in the Tipperary town's estates around Halloween

On a visit to the RTÉ studios earlier this year I made a startling discovery. While having lunch in the canteen I noticed a tiny tuck shop wedged in the corner of the vast room.

Wandering over, I made the shocking find that one could purchase three Curly Wurlys for two euros. Imagine that, our licence fee subsidising Bryan Dobson’s Curly Wurlys.

Here we are down in south Tipperary having to pay full whack for our chocolate treats in the middle of a pandemic, while Joe Duffy munches down on inexpensive Wispa bars. There are two Irelands.

About all thing sweets related, Halloween has come and gone in Clonmel. In the lead up to the big day I rather foolishly went out and purchased several bags of treats for the little callers.

In total four kids called to the house on Halloween night and I have my suspicions that at least three of whom, were escapees.

Great credit must be given to the parents of the town for resisting the temptation to release the children on our doorsteps, in the middle of a pandemic.

I’m certain that many parents made creative efforts to distract the children from this year’s round of legal begging – otherwise known as trick or treating.

This wasn’t the case for some older children who spent the mid-term break frightening pets and the elderly with a continuous round of fireworks.

Each night persistent explosions could be heard around the town’s estates. To my ears - which aren’t great at the best of times - some of the fireworks sounded like small grenades going off.

One would dread to think about what potential danger such an item would do to the handler if things went awry.

Our front-line workers have more than enough to cope with without having to deal with acts of stupidity such as the mishandling of explosive devices.

The town is in a sort of “lockdown light” phase. The current restrictions differ slightly in that some local businesses have taken the initiative to offer customers a “click ‘n’ collect” service while many unfortunately, had to close completely.

This is a measure of the creativeness and willingness to “keep going at all costs” by many local businesspeople.

Still, we can’t get away from the fact that : the haircut and the cup of coffee is gone ; the pint and a read of the paper is gone; the trying on of that new top which you had an eye on for weeks is gone and more importantly the visit to family and friends is most definitely gone.

I’m refusing to allude in this column to the burning issue facing the townspeople, which is the absence of new underwear and socks.

This is a family newspaper so I refuse to elaborate on such a delicate subject, however, I’m certain that history students in years to come will delve into the big issue of lockdown two; namely the purchase of clothes.

It seems that a certain Minister of a certain party had a brain freeze on national television and revealed that clothes aren’t in fact, necessary.

Clonmel in November doesn’t exactly resemble Florida, weather wise.

To my knowledge nudity is not a common practice in the town – I am open to correction.

The fact is, we are more likely to pile on more layers at this time of the year. Perhaps the good Minister is aware of an impending heatwave which is about to hit south Tipp, we can only pray.

Thanks to Darren and Jeddy at The Nationalist for their kind messages of support. We as a family really appreciate all the lovely words spoken about my father through cards and phone messages.

It is a difficult time to be grieving - the middle of a lockdown - you can’t distract yourself with a lovely meal out or a trip away somewhere. Basically, you are left with your own thoughts and feelings.

Covid remains a difficult challenge for those who have experienced loss or who have loved ones in care homes or in a hospital setting. Let’s not forget them during this time.

The next time I happen to be in RTÉ I will be watching out for Bryan Dobson with his pockets full of curly wurlys.

Until next time.