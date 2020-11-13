Michael Hogan’s Bloody Sunday Tipperary jersey will be displayed on The Late Late Show

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History has been invited to display the jersey worn by Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan when he was killed on Bloody Sunday on The Late Late Show this Friday night, November 13.

Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan, from Grangemockler, and 13 spectators were shot dead by British forces during a challenge match between Tipperary and Dublin at Croke Park on November 21 1920.

Michael Foley, author of the acclaimed Bloody Sunday book The Bloodied Field, will also be a guest of Ryan Tubridy on tonight’s Late Late Show, discussing a variety of artefacts on display.

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History in Clonmel is grateful to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media for funding the conservation of Michael Hogan’s jersey, one of its most significant artefacts.

