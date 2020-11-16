Tipperary gardaí mourn death of popular colleague Sgt Niall O’Halloran 

Gardaí in the Cahir district are mourning the death of their colleague Sgt Niall O'Halloran.

Sgt O'Halloran from Kilmalogue, Cahir passed away on Saturday at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

In view of the current Covid-19 restrictions, a book of condolences is now open at Cahir Garda Station's public office for anyone who wishes to extend sympathy to Niall's family, his Garda colleagues and many friends.

The native of Newrath, Waterford was stationed in Ardfinnan up until his promotion to sergeant at the beginning of this year. He also served in Tipperary, Templemore and Cashel.

Sgt O'Halloran is survived by his heartbroken wife Sandra (neé Cooney), son Richard, parents Séan and Nellie, brothers Tomas, David, Shane and Michael, sisters Eleanor, Joanne and Emily, mother-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law Paul and Adrian, sisters-in-law Linda, June and Catherine, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, his colleagues in An Garda Síochána, neighbours and friends.

The funeral cortège will leave Sgt O'Halloran's home tomorrow (Tuesday, November 17) at 11.30am to arrive at St. Nicholas' Church, Grange, for Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in the New Cemetery, Grange. Niall's funeral Mass will be live streamed and the link will be available on RIP.ie.

People wishing to extend condolences to the family are requested to be respectful of all current Covid-19 restrictions.