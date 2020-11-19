Jail term and 14-year driving ban imposed on man caught driving without insurance in Cashel

A trip to relatives in County Tipperary has landed a 27-year-old man with an eight month jail term and 14 years driving ban for driving in Cashel without insurance cover.

Judge Terence Finn imposed these penalties on father-of-three Dean Cremin of 5 Inchera Close, Mahon, Cork who pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a driving licence at Lower Green, Cashel on July 6.

Sgt Carol O’Leary said Garda Jamie Ryan stopped Mr Cremin at 4pm on this date. He was arrested and taken to the garda station.

She outlined that Mr Cremin had 106 previous convictions, 16 of which were for driving without insurance.

He received a five-year driving ban and three months prison term for his most recent driving without insurance conviction which was recorded in December 2019.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client travelled that day to visit relations in Tipperary. His client knew he was disqualified from driving and was released from prison in February this year.

The solicitor acknowledged his client had a desperate record and knew he was facing a prison sentence.

Mr Cremin was a qualified industrial cleaner who worked through agencies. Mr Leahy appealed to Judge Finn to be as lenient as possible and noted that this was the first time his client committed an offence in this area.

Judge Finn responded that this made no difference. “The requirements of the Road Traffic Act are the same from Cork to Donegal,” he said before adding that the court took a dim view of people who flouted the law.

“He has yet again despite having served a sentence put himself in command of a vehicle and got caught,” the judge declared.

Judge Finn imposed a five months prison sentence and 14 year driving ban for driving without a licence and a consecutive three months prison sentence and concurrent 14 year driving ban for driving without insurance.

At Mr Leahy’s request, the judge fixed recognisance in the event of an appeal being lodged.