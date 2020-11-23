Man (20) charged with breaking Cashel Garda Station windows on Sunday morning

A 20 year-old man is to appear before Clonmel District Court today (Monday, November 23) charged with breaking two windows at Cashel Garda Station early yesterday (Sunday) morning.

The windows valued at €250 were smashed at the Hogan Square based garda station at 5.55am on November 22. A local man was arrested a short time later. He was brought to Cahir Garda Station and charged with criminal damage. He is due to appear before Clonmel Court this afternoon.