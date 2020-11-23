Man arrested in relation to break-ins to cars in Clonmel early this morning 

Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his early 20s, in connection with the theft of property from three cars in a Clonmel residential area in the early hours of this morning (Monday, November 23)

The cars were parked in the Prior Park area of Clonmel. A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said they were not locked when the thief broke into them.

She said a Clonmel man was arrested in relation to the incidents this morning and is currently being questioned at Clonmel Garda Station.