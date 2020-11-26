Gardaí renew appeal for public’s help in solving Donohill burglary 

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public’s help in tracing who burgled a house at Lisheen, Donohill between 11am on Friday, November 13 and 2am on Saturday, November 14.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Lisheen area of Donohill that day or has information that may assist their investigation to contact the station at (062) 51212.