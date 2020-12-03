Clonmel Lions Club will distribute Christmas hampers to the needy

The continuing Covid-19 pandemic has meant that it is still vital to limit social contact and avoid gatherings.

For that reason, Clonmel Lions Club has made what it describes as “the extremely difficult decision” to cancel this year’s annual Christmas Food Appeal collections for the less well-off at both Tesco and Dunnes Stores.

However, the club is still in the position to receive applications, online only, for Christmas hampers.

“We plan to deliver the hampers within the Clonmel environs only, so the final closing date for applications is next Thursday, December 10,” says a Lions Club spokesperson.

The club says it will not be possible to accept any applications after this date.

“We are unable to accept any written applications. Applications can only be submitted through our website.

“We hope you can understand the steps we are taking to help keep our members and the public safe.

“We wish to thank you for your support for the annual Christmas food appeal and for your understanding during these unprecedented times.

“We wish to thank our dedicated volunteers and supporters, who so generously give of their time and resources to make this project possible,” the Lions Club spokesperson added.

All applications, in the strictest confidence, are to be submitted though the website www.lionsclubclonmel.com before December 10.

