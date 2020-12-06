Tipperary bands have been silenced by Covid-19

Activities in the entertainment industry and the performing arts have been severely curtailed since the introduction of Government restrictions during this Covid-19 affected year.

Banna Chluain Meala and the Clonmel Concert Band are no exceptions. Around now, Banna would be busy rehearsing for Christmas recitals in the local churches and on the street.

The members of the Concert Band (Banna Chluain Meala’s senior section), who also have been unable to rehearse since March, are extremely disappointed at missing three annual seasonal concerts - performing at Thurles Cathedral with their church choir; the annual Christmas Festival concert at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Clonmel with the Guadeamus Choir; and a special concert at Hotel Minella with Ireland’s leading soprano, Celine Byrne, in aid of local Hospice funds (now rescheduled for Easter Sunday next).

Restrictions mean that a only a small number of people can assemble indoors for rehearsal, which makes it impractical for bands, choirs and orchestras.

Hopefully things will improve for 2021 and their sweet sounds can be heard once more.

