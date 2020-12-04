Tipperary man sets up Irish online version of TV reality show Love Island

A Carrick-on-Suir man is the founder of a new Irish online version of the hit TV reality show Love Island.

Love Ireland 20 is an online Instagram show set up by Ross Hogan and hailed as the Irish TikTokers’ answer to the ITV show Love Island.

Love Ireland 20 began streaming a few weeks ago and has to date attracted 40,000 followers.

Fans tune into the watch the antics of the Irish contestants, who like the islanders on Love Island, are young single people participating in online virtual tasks and dates in a bid to find love.

Ross is thrilled with the success of the online show and praises the Irish TikTok stars who are its hosts. They include Niamh O’Connor (aka Kneevo) from Drogheda, Miriam Mullins from Cork, Keely McGrath from Limerick and Lucy Fitz from Limerick. Ross hosts the After Sun part of the show.

He says his role is so much fun.

The virtual meetings of Love Ireland 20 islanders are live streamed on the show’s Instagram page on Sundays and Wednesdays where fans are kept updated with the constantly evolving drama of the contestants, their stories and developments.